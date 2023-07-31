Accenture cuts 890 more Irish jobs weeks after 400 redundant staff leave

Accenture has announced that it plans to cut 890 jobs form its Irish business. Photograph: Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP via Getty Images

Outsourcing group Accenture has announced plans to axe another 890 jobs in Ireland, just months after letting 400 staff go even as the multinational group says its Irish business continues to perform strongly.

The cuts amount to just under one in seven – or 13.7 per cent – of the advisory group’s 6,500-plus Irish staff. Staff were informed of the planned redundancies on Monday.

The Irish-headquartered multinational shed 400 jobs from its Irish operation over recent months. With these latest job losses, Accenture has now cut 20 per cent of its Irish business this year.

“In March, we initiated a series of actions to streamline our operations, including the departure of around 2.5 per cent of our current global workforce,” An Accenture spokesperson said. “We continue to focus on ensuring we have the right talent to serve our clients and run our business today and tomorrow.”

READ MORE

The company said it would begin “a collective employee consultation” and did not plan to comment further while the consultation process is ongoing. It said the group remained “firmly committed” to its business in Ireland.

“Our business in Ireland continues to show strong performance and we remain focused on our strategy to be at the centre of our clients’ business and help them reinvent themselves to reach new levels of performance. We continue to focus on ensuring we have the right talent to serve our clients, to invest in our people and recruit in critical skills areas,” Accenture said.

The announcement is the latest in a long line of redundancies at companies in the Irish technology sector and those working with them.

Accenture occupies several office buildings in Dublin, notably in the Grand Canal area in the docklands – where its main business is located at 1 Grand Canal Square – and in Cherrywood in south Dublin, where it has expanded its footprint in recent years.

Like the tech companies to which it supplies outsourced workers, Accenture had been on a hiring spree, buoyed by a surge in demand from tech clients since the pandemic. It has also made multiple acquisitions since 2020.