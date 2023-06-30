Another 100 NCT testers to be recruited after quota extended

The quota increase will come into effect from Friday.

A further 100 workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) can now be recruited to help reduce waiting times for NCT appointments after the Government extended the quota.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Neale Richmond on Friday extended the quota of general employment permits for vehicle road worthiness testers.

“I am delighted to allocate 100 additional general employment permits for NCT testers,” he said.

“More testers working in our NCT centres is the best way to reduce the current backlog of appointments and help ensure that drivers can access appointments in their local NCT centre when they are required.

READ MORE

“As we have reached full employment, with over 2.6 million people at work in Ireland, there are some skillsets that are increasingly difficult for businesses to access, and these testers are a prime example.”

Mr Richmond said that where these skills are lacking both here in Ireland and throughout Europe, the employment permits system allows the State to source these workers from the rest of the world.

“Cases like this show how responsive the employment permits system is and how it can benefit both businesses, workers and the people of Ireland,” he said.

“In order to ensure that the employment permit systems is working effectively for Irish businesses, a full public consultation of the eligibility for employment permits is underway this summer.

“I would encourage all companies that use the employment permits system to contribute to this review and share their experience.

“While the employment permits system can help compensate for skills that cannot be found in Ireland and the EEA, Government are also addressing these skill shortages through apprenticeships and educational training for workers.”

The quota increase, which will come into effect from Friday, follows engagement between the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and the Department of Transport in recent months, and a review of the workforce challenges affecting the National Car Testing service.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport with special responsibility for road safety Jack Chambers said waiting times have decreased this year as testers from outside the EEA have joined the team to provide additional capacity in test centres.

“Recruitment for vehicle inspectors is ongoing in Ireland, but these additional resources will assist in continuing to reduce waiting times for car test appointments for NCTS customers,” he said.