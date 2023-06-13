Edgetier raises €6m in Series A funding for AI platform

Dublin-based start-up Edgetier has raised €6 million in Series A funding for its artificial intelligence platform, which analyses customer conversational data to help companies improve their customer service.

The funding, raised in a round led by Smedvig Capital with participation from Episode 1 and Act Venture Capital, will allow Edgetier to more than triple its team of 22 people in the next two years.

Founded in 2015 by Shane Lynn, Bart Lehane, and Ciarán Tobin, EdgeTier’s customer service platform uses AI to analyse customer conversational data, to give insights into customer attitudes and detect issues in real time.

The out-of-the-box system integrates with existing customer support platforms, and can monitor customer conversations 24/7 in multilingual environments, as well as providing prompts to support agents speaking to customers, the company said.

Edgetier says the platform reduces strain on agents, improves agent training and coaching, reduces handling times for customer service queries and improves first contact resolutions.

“Companies will simply not be able to compete without AI and machine learning augmenting their ability to understand and support their customers at scale,” Mr Lynn said.

“We want to help more contact centres and customer experience professionals recover the missed insights in their conversations, react faster to changes, and have the data they need at their fingertips to make decisions.”

Edgetier operates in more than 20 countries across Europe and the United States, processing billions of customer messages for clients including Abercrombie & Fitch, LoveHolidays, Holiday Extras, CarTrawler, Ryanair, TUI Travel, Electric Ireland, Tipico, and Betclic.

Having already achieved a 3.5X growth through 2022, the company intends to grow its headcount from 22 people to 70 across its Irish and Spanish bases over the coming 24 months, and is hiring across product, commercial, and operations functions.