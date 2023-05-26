Greek bond yields drop below UK as eurozone crisis memories recede

Greek bonds are set to be returned to investment grade, more than a decade after coming close to exiting the eurozone.

While all the world is fretting over apotential default in the US, a country at the centre of Europe’s debt crisis a decade ago is staging a remarkable rebound.

Greece’s election results this week have spurred so much optimism among investors that they are now willing to grab the nation’s bonds for much lower yields than they get in Italy and the UK, and similar to those on US Treasuries.

The junk-rated bonds have posted the only rally in the developed world this week, taking the benchmark 10-year yield down to 3.9 per cent. That’s half-a-percentage point lower than the rate paid by investment-grade rated Italian bonds, a gap never seen before. Its two-year yields are now similar to France.

The performance is telling of investor expectations that Greece will win a return to investment-grade status, 13 years after an unprecedented crisis that cut off funding to the nation. While the US risks breaking its debt ceiling and European peers try to stave off a recession, Greece’s economy is roaring back.

“Policy continuity, strong growth and primary surpluses are all very supportive for the rating,” said Aman Bansal, a fixed income strategist at Citigroup in London. The gains against peers reflect the potential for a sovereign upgrade that will pull in index funds, he said.

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis easily beat his opposition in Sunday’s national election, getting a step closer to another four-year term that would mean investment-friendly policies will continue.

That’s taken yields around 45 basis points below the UK’s, the most in about 15 years. Many analysts say Greek bonds will now remain supported until an upgrade happens and the country joins investment-grade benchmark bond indexes that are trackedby mutual and exchange-traded funds all over the world.

“After that flow is over, some investors who positioned forthat dynamic may take profit,” said Citi’s Bansal. The next event to watch is a review on June 9 by FitchRatings, which currently has the nation at BB+, one notch below investment grade, with a stable outlook.

After that comes a second election on June 25, which is likely to confirm a victory for Mitsotakis.

S&P Global Ratings, which rates Greece at BB+ with a positive outlook, has its next assessment scheduled for October 20. The outcome of the vote “is viewed as cementing Greece’s improving appeal with its economy close to fully reversing the losses incurred since the euro-zone debt crisis, while its ratings converge on investment grade,” Richard McGuire, a rates strategist at Rabobank, wrote in a note this week. --Bloomberg