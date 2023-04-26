‘Extraordinary year’ sees profits at Kerrygold owner fall 17%

Ornua, the State’s largest dairy exporter, reported a decline in operating profit last year despite a significant surge in the Kerrygold maker’s revenues linked to inflation and an increase in sales.

Group turnover at the co-operative ballooned to a record €3.4 billion last year, an increase of 36.7 per cent from €2.5 billion in 2022 as it carved out a bigger slice of the market for itself in 2022, selling more than 11 million packets of butter and cheese globally each week.

But Ornua’s operating profits fell by 17.2 per cent from €153.7 million in 2022 to €127.2 million in what it described as an “extraordinary year” for the dairy industry. The company said that milk price growth of 40 per cent in the year had been offset by “rapidly” rising input costs, “including fuel, feed, and fertiliser, impacting at farm level”, while global demand for milk also declined by around 1 per cent.

Earnings before interest and taxes at Ornua also slipped in 2022, falling 11.5 per cent to €157 million.

Nevertheless, the Kerrygold maker said it had delivered value for its 14,000 members in the form of a €72.5 million “value payment”, made up of monthly and year-end cash bonuses and a premium paid on purchases of milk from members.

It said it had also paid “strong product prices” on the €2.3 billion of dairy products it purchased last year.

John Jordan, Ornua chief executive, said the group had also achieved a “significant milestone” in 2022, celebrating 60 years of the brand by achieving “continued volume growth globally”.

“The brand’s success is testament to the generations of Irish dairy farming families who produce the best quality milk, our Member Co-operatives, who operate well-invested, world-class manufacturing facilities, and the teams, spanning 60 years, who proudly bring the taste of Kerrygold to the world,” he said.

We are very optimistic for the future of our brands and our business, supported by a newly remodelled five-year strategy, focused on addressing emerging challenges and opportunities to drive sustainable growth in key markets, ensuring we continue to deliver value for our Member Co-operatives and the 14,000 Irish dairy farming families we represent.”

Mr Jordan also hailed the company’s “exceptional sales performance”.