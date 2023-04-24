Cairn Homes drops appeal on Montrose planning contributions

An artist’s impression of the Cairn Homes’ development on former RTÉ land in Donnybrook

Cairn Homes has withdrawn its planning appeal contending that Dublin City Council overcharged the firm by €4.1 million in planning contributions for its proposed mixed-use development on a site formerly part of RTÉ’s headquarters in south Dublin.

The council gave the green light last December to Cairn’s plans for a 192-bedroom hotel and 688 apartments on the site despite local objections.

The scheme is to be built across 10 blocks with one block, containing the hotel, to be 16 storeys tall.

The apartments are made up of 416 built-to-rent apartments and 272 build-to-sell units.

READ MORE

As part of one of the conditions attached to the permission, the council issued a demand to Cairn to pay €9.97 million in planning contributions.

In response, Cairn lodged a first-party appeal against the condition to An Bord Pleanála stating that the correct figure is €5.86 million.

However, in new correspondence with the council, the appeals board confirmed that Cairn has withdrawn its first-party appeal. The letter provides no reason for the withdrawal.

The letter states “please note, the application is still before the board for decision due to third party appeals being lodged”.

Cairn Homes didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Those to lodge third-party appeals include wife of billionaire Dermot Desmond, Pat Desmond and Ailesbury Road neighbours in Dublin 4 along with the Republic of Austria which has its embassy on nearby Ailesbury Road.

Ms Desmond has made a joint appeal with neighbours on Ailesbury Road, Chris Comerford, and John and Imelda Gleeson.

Others to appeal are Brian and Orla Murphy of Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook; Sharon Mullin of Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook, and the Anglesea Road, Ailesbury Drive and Ailesbury Grove Residents Association (ARADAG).

The Ailesbury Apartments Management Co Ltd has appealed against two conditions attached to the permission.

The 57-page Dublin City Council planner’s report which recommended planning permission stated that the scheme “has potential to create a vibrant residential community in this part of the city”.

The report also stated that “the design and quality of residential accommodation provided is of a high standard and is satisfactory”.

It is the firm’s second attempt to build on the lands and a previous planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanála was quashed by the High Court arising from an action taken by three Ailesbury Road residents, Chris Comerford, John Gleeson and Pat Desmond.