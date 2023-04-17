Scott Tallon Walker Architects appoints new managing director

Scott Tallon Walker Architects, the co-designers of the Aviva Stadium, has reshuffled its senior management team with the appointment of a new managing director.

The firm – which also designed the 43,000-capacity Pairc Uí Chaoimh – said Michael Tallon has stepped down as managing director after serving in the role for more than three decades.

Mr Tallon has been replaced as managing director by Ronan Phelan who has been with the company since 1997. Mr Tallon has taken up a new role as executive chairman of the group’s board. The changes were effective from Friday.

The group said Mr Tallon, who has served as managing director since 1989, will continue to “provide oversight and stewardship of the business” in his new role.

Mr Phelan has been on the group’s board since 2008. The company said he “brings a wealth of experience to the role and will focus on delivering innovation and sustainable design solutions across all sectors within the Scott Tallon Walker business”.

Mr Tallon said the appointment of his successor “reflects our ambition to continue to grow our position as a progressive design leader across multiple sectors”.

Mr Phelan said it was “a privilege” to take on the role and that he looked forward to “continuing the growth and development of our business with his guidance in the years ahead”.

The company has offices in Dublin, London, Galway and Cork. Its other projects include the Gibson Hotel, Lapps Quay Hotel and Office development in Cork, and the air traffic visual control tower at Dublin Airport.

Other major projects it has worked on include the new Ulster University Campus, where US president Joe Biden gave a speech to commemorate the Belfast Agreement last week. The facility accommodates 15,000 students and staff.

After-tax profits at the group declined from more than €195,000 in 2020 to €20,905 last year as the company’s operating sales increased from €10.7 million to close to €11 million, accounts filed with the Companies Registration Office last November revealed.

In a note attached to the accounts, the directors highlighted the “inflationary pressures” arising from the war in Ukraine and said they “continue to monitor and control costs accordingly”.

The group’s most recent project was the €300 million St Vincent’s hospital Fairview development, where it is the design team leader and master planner. The development will also see the construction of more than 800 apartments.