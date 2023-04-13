Holidaymakers booking early trips to avoid chaos

Long queues and delays marred travel for some last summer, so now more people are avoiding traditional peak travel times this year. Photograph: Alan Betson

Holidaymakers are booking earlier trips this summer to reduce the risk of being caught in travel chaos that marred last year, official figures show.

Most industry figures believe that the cancellations, delays and queues that hit travel in 2022 will not be repeated this year, but they fear that air traffic control strikes and tight capacity could still cause problems.

Tourism body the European Travel Commission (ETC) said on Thursday that its figures show more people plan spring and early summer getaways to avoid peak season problems.

According to a commission survey, almost 30 per cent of people plan to travel abroad between April and May, while a further 40 per cent are considering June and July.

READ MORE

Just 23 per cent are aiming to holiday in August and September, a “significant” 9 per cent drop on 2022. The ETC, made up of Europe’s national tourism bodies, says this could reflect a desire to avoid peak crowds and heatwaves.

However, the survey also found that almost six in 10 Europeans plan multiple trips this summer, with 35 per cent planning to travel twice and 24 per cent three times.

Rising costs, extreme weather and the ongoing war in Ukraine number among holidaymakers’ key concerns this year.

France, Spain, Italy and Greece top their list of favoured destinations, while inflation has prompted people to up their budget this by 7 per cent to €1,500.