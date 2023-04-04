Green light given for 2,341 residential units for north Dublin

An artist's impression of the proposed Barnhill Garden Village development in Clonsilla

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for the construction of 2,341 residential units in north Dublin as part of four separate planning applications.

The single largest development granted planning permission by the appeals board was a proposal by Alanna Homes and Alcove Ireland Four Ltd for 1,243 units for Barberstown and Passifyoucan, both in the Barnhill area of Clonsilla, Dublin 15.

The scheme is made up of 804 apartments and 439 houses.

The appeals board has also granted planning to Gerard Gannon Properties for 650 residential units, made up of 265 houses and 365 apartments/duplex units, on the Celestica/Motorola site in Swords.

An Bord Pleanála gave planning permission to Kategale Ltd for 268 build to rent apartments in two blocks, with one rising to 11 storeys in height for Northwood Crescent, Santry.

The most contentious scheme among the four strategic housing developments (SHD) granted planning permission was the plan by Patrick Crean’s Balscadden GP3 Limited for 180 apartments on the site of the former Bailey Court Hotel, Main Street, Howth.

In total, the appeals board received 57 third party submissions concerning the four-block scheme.

There have been two previous SHD permissions for the site which were quashed.

Arguments raised by objectors included that Howth did not need any more homes; the proposal would not contribute to reducing homelessness and the scheme represented overdevelopment, given the small and constrained nature of the village.

Under the heading of design and density, objectors said that the proposal would overwhelm the core of Howth village and would be incongruous and insensitive to the surrounding area.

In her assessment, however, appeals board inspector, Rachel Gleave O’Connor said that given the accessible characteristics of the site, there was nothing to preclude the proposed density level on the site.

As part of a 155 page inspector’s report, Ms Gleave O’Connor also said that the proposed development incorporated varied heights, setbacks, landscaping and a design that would make a positive contribution to the area, particularly where it fronts on to Main Street and Balscadden Road.

The appeals board issued the four decisions in one day as it moved to clear the backlog of SHD cases. In the final week of last month, the board confirmed that it had 88 active SHD cases on file.