Clinical trial backs Irish therapy for chronic runny nose

A clinical trial on the safety and efficacy of a non-invasive therapy for millions of people suffering from chronic congestion and runny nose has delivered results showing significant improvement in symptoms for patients after three months.

The trial run by Galway-based Neurent Medical of its Neuromark device, which was approved for limited market release in the United States in February, showed no serious adverse events in any of the 36 participants.

The Neuromark device precisely applies low power radio frequency energy to hyperactive nerves in the nose to halt the inflammatory response that leads to rhinitis, or chronic runny nose. It is estimated that one in four Americans suffers from the condition.

“People living with chronic rhinitis have had limited options when traditional therapies fail, said Douglas Reh, who is the principal investigator in the clinical trial. “The data [from the trial] showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in symptoms and quality of life assessments at three months post Neuromark procedure.”

The company is targeting the two million patients of ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialists in the United States for whom drug therapy to manage the condition is not working. It anticipates the market could expand to as many as six million people who are achieving results with drug therapy but are uncomfortable with it.