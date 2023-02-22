Big tech boardroom dispute, Press-Up hotel plan for St Stephen’s Green, and costs of a self-build home

Numbers 4, 5, 6-7 and 8 St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Plans are being developed for a high-end Press Up hotel at the location.

A technology group, whose members include Google, Meta, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon, has said continued infighting among its board has resulted in it missing a deadline to file its financial accounts with the Companies Registration Office on time. Jack Power reports on the dispute.

Building your own home can save money but it's not for the faint-hearted, writes Brianna Parkins in her weekly Money Matters feature.

Oakmount, the development company headed up by Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan, is in the process of assembling a site at St Stephen’s Green in Dublin, as part of an ambitious plan for a new hotel to be operated as part of their Press Up Hospitality Group. Ronald Quinlan has the details on this major city centre property play.

Dining out in Dublin is more expensive than in Paris, London and Rome, according to a new survey. This news comes as the Government confirmed that hospitality would continue to benefit from a reduced rate of VAT until August. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Sticking with eating out, UK company Pret a Manger has kick-started its planned Irish expansion with the opening of a new cafe on Harcourt Street in Dublin, writes Ronald Quinlan.

Also by Ronald, agent Knight Frank is seeking offers in excess of €1 million for a prime residential development site on Lower Baggot Street in Dublin city centre.

Jeffrey Epstein’s long shadow has once again fallen on JPMorgan and Barclays, writes FT columnist Brooke Masters.

