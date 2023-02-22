Pret a Manger opens second outlet in Dublin city centre

Pret a Manger's new premises at The Vaults in the Station Building on Harcourt Street, Dublin 2

Pret a Manger has kick-started its planned Irish expansion with the opening of a new cafe on Harcourt Street in Dublin’s city centre. The UK-headquartered food and coffee chain’s arrival to The Vaults at the Station Building comes just over five months on from the opening of its first location on nearby Dawson Street. The company has plans to open up to 20 cafes across Ireland and Northern Ireland over the next decade.

Pret a Manger’s premises at Vault 1 extends to 195sq m (2,100sq ft) and occupies a high-profile position facing Harcourt Street. The new outlet is positioned immediately next to the Luas green line stop and comes with the benefit of an outdoor terrace seating area.

The Vaults forms part of the wider Station Building and Park Place office scheme developed by the Kenny family’s Clancourt Group. The space, which serves predominantly as a food and beverage area, is home to a number of other tenants including Morton’s, Caffè Nero, Tír Deli, Zambrero and No 17 Personal Training.

Anna Gilmartin of Cushman & Wakefield is now offering the two remaining units at the Station Building to the lettings market. Vaults 2 and 3 extend to 195sq m (2,100sq ft) and 160sq m (1,720 sq ft) respectively.

Commenting on the recent opening of Pret a Manger at the scheme, she said: “We have no doubt that Pret a Manger will perform excellently in this central business district location, and look forward to securing further exciting occupiers for the remaining available space.”