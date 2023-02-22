Prime Dublin city centre residential development site guiding at €1m

Agent Knight Frank is seeking offers in excess of €1 million for a prime residential development site on Lower Baggot Street in Dublin city centre.

The subject property at 6/7 Hagan’s Court comes for sale with full planning permission for the demolition of two vacant premises and the construction of two contemporary three-bedroom houses extending to 157.3sq m (1,693sq ft) and 166.5sq m (1,792sq ft) respectively. The houses, designed by architect O’Donoghue & Associates, are laid out with the living area on the upper floor to take advantage of the rear garden and terrace located at second-floor level.

6/7 Hagan’s Court is situated in the heart of Dublin’s central business district. The property is located within walking distance of the European headquarters of a number of major employers including Google, Amazon and Meta. In the case of LinkedIn meanwhile, its newly developed offices at Wilton Park are positioned immediately adjacent to the subject site.

The property is well served by public transport with ready access to the Luas green line stops at Charlemont and St Stephen’s Green, Pearse Street and Grand Canal Dock Dart stations, numerous Dublin Bus routes and the Aircoach service.

READ MORE

St Stephen’s Green, Grafton Street, Grand Canal Dock, Merrion Square are all within walking distance.

Robert Wilson and Finín O’Driscoll of Knight Frank say: “The prime location of this property, its attractive lot size and full planning permission should see strong interest from developers and private investors.”