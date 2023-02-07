Java Republic appoints Jeffrey Long as new managing director

Coffee Roaster Java Republic has appointed a new managing director, with former finance and operations director Jeffrey Long stepping into the role.

Mr Long, who joined the company in 2008, takes over from Grace O’Shaughnessy, who has served as managing director for 17 years. he will assume responsibility for driving the future strategic direction of Java Republic, which employs almost 100 people.

Mr Long welcomed the opportunity to lead the company. “2022 marked a successful year for our business following the market disruption brought about by the global pandemic over the prior two years. Notwithstanding the new challenges we all now face, coffee is a very dynamic and exciting industry, and I am very confident about the future for Java Republic,” he said.

“Grace has left a lasting impact on Java Republic and, as Managing Director, my aim is to build on her legacy, ensuring the company continues to grow its reputation as Ireland’s premium coffee roaster.”