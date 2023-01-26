Developer lodges appeal over refusal for scheme in Swords

Brookclam Land Ltd have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála over Fingal County Council refusing planning permission last month for an eight storey apartment scheme comprising 121 residential units, four retail units and a senior citizens Centre.

The scheme, on the site of the junction of Forster Way and Chapel Lane in Swords, involves the demolition of the existing day centre for seniors. .

Planning consultants for the scheme, John Spain & Associates, told the council that the proposal “represents an opportunity to develop underutilised lands within the town centre of Swords”.

Mr Spain said that the proposal “provides for a high density, mixed use development”.

The planning consultant also said that the proposal would deliver “an appropriate scale of residential and commercial development at this location”

The proposal faced local opposition and in its decision, the council said that the height, scale and massing of the proposed development was excessive.

The council also said that having regard to the scheme in close proximity to existing adjacent houses within the Oaklands housing estate, the proposal would be out of character with the established pattern of development in the area and would result in overdevelopment of the site.

The council also concluded that the scheme would create a visual perception of encroachment on, overlooking of, and overshadowing of, adjoining residential two-storey houses.

On the third ground for refusal, the council also ruled that the proposed development failed to fully accord with the apartment design standards due to an inadequate level of daylight and sunlight requirements for all units, together with a deficiency in private amenity provision for all units.

The council said that this would result in an unacceptable low level of residential amenity for future residents of the proposed apartments.

A decision is due on the appeal later this year.