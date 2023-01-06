WhatsApp launches setting to combat internet shutdowns and blackouts

WhatsApp’s owner Meta said it had taken the decision in response to internet shutdowns in countries like Iran and Myanmar.

Messaging service WhatsApp is to help users stay online if the internet is blocked or disrupted by shutdowns by allowing them to connect via proxy servers.

Oppressive governments have sought to quell protests by activating internet “kill-switches”, cutting off access to services including Instagram and WhatsApp.

The option to connect via a proxy server will be in WhatsApp’s settings. Users will be able to enter the name of a server and use it to connect to the internet.

“We’re mindful that just as we’ve celebrated the start to 2023 through private texts or calls, there are many people who continue to be denied the ability to reach their loved ones because of internet shutdowns,” said WhatsApp.

“To help, today we’re launching proxy support for WhatsApp users all over the world. What this means is we’re putting the power into people’s hands to maintain access to WhatsApp if their connection is blocked or disrupted.

“Choosing a proxy enables you to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organisations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely. If you have the ability to help others connect, you can learn how to set up a proxy here.”

The company said the feature would maintain the high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides.

“Your personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring they stay between you and the person you’re communicating with and are not visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta,” it said.

“Our wish for 2023 is that these internet shutdowns never occur. Disruptions like we’ve seen in Iran for months on end deny people’s human rights and cut people off from receiving urgent help.

“Though in case these shutdowns continue, we hope this solution helps people wherever there is a need for secure and reliable communication.”