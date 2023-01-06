Google brings new features to Android Auto

Users of Google’s Android Auto in-car platform are set to get new features and an upgraded design, as the tech giant makes the platform easier to use.

Android Auto, which brings your phone apps to your in-car display, has been around since 2015, following the launch of Apple’s system Car Play, and it has evolved since then.

Google announced it would update Android Auto at its I/O conference, but CES has provided a bit more detail about what that will mean. The new updates will make it easier to access navigation, media and communication services on the car display, including the ability to make WhatsApp calls if you are using the latest Pixel and Samsung smartphones.

The new system will also provide smart suggestions, including missed call reminders, instant access to music and podcasts, and on screen shortcuts for replying to messages. The split screen layout is also adaptable to different screen sizes, be they portrait, widescreen or other aspect ratios.

Google is also rolling out the ability to share your digital car key - currently available with Pixel and iPhone - with trusted friends and family, extending it to users of Samsung and Xiaomi phones. The digital car key function is currently available for BMW models, but Google said it would expand to more car brands.

It wasn’t all about cars though. Google also said it was developing a way for users to take their audio content with them throughout the day, moving more easily from device to device, The system will use notifications to allow you to start listening to a podcast in the car, continue on your phone as you finish your car journey, and finish up on you hone TV through notifications that prompt you to transfer the audio to a nearby device.

Google said it was working with Spotify and YouTube on the notification system.