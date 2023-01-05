Live-stream the contents of your AI oven: the near future of consumer tech is unveiled in Las Vegas

AI-powered ovens, next generation pet tech and supersized TVs were among the products debuted at the annual CES show in Las Vegas.

Returning to a fully in-person show, the event is set to showcase everything from the car sector and sustainability to digital health and the metaverse.

About 100,000 people are expected to walk through the doors over the course of the next few days, marking a return to the in-person event for the tech conference.

That may be fewer than the 172,000 people who attended the event in 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic loomed, but it marks a bounce-back for the event, which was held as a virtual event in 2021 and as a hybrid format last year. The limited in-person attendance in 2022 saw attendee numbers dip by as much as 75 per cent to 40,000.

Ahead of the opening of the show on Thursday, tech companies began announcing their new products, with electronics company LG kicking things off with a 97-inch OLED TV that promises a fully wireless solution.

The LG Signature OLED M3 uses Zero Connect technology, which is capable of real-time video and audio transmission at up to 4K 120Hz. The TV comes with a separate Zero Connect box that sends video and audio signals wirelessly to the screen, allowing it to be placed out of sight. The box has multiple ports for plugging in HDMI devices, such as set-top boxes and gaming consoles, and can also connect with compatible sound bars.

While the weird and wonderful gadgets still exist – one company is debuting its “flying car” – the focus of this year’s event is firmly on the attainable

Rival Samsung debuted an AI-powered oven that not only walks you through the process of cooking, but it will also keep a close eye on your food with a built in camera that recognises signs of burning on the food, and also lets you live-stream the contents of your own. The oven was part of the Bespoke appliance range, which includes a new fridge with a 32-inch screen that acts as a hub for the smart kitchen.

But while the weird and wonderful gadgets still exist – one company is debuting its “flying car” – the focus of this year’s event is firmly on the attainable. Previous years have seen an emphasis on the future of self-driving cars, with predictions of widespread adoption of automated fleets that have yet to be realised.

BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and General Motors were among the big car companies scheduled to make announcements at the event, providing a glimpse of the supposed near-future of the car. With the focus away from full self-driving, the announcements are likely to focus on more realistic prospects for automotive industry, including updated in-car software and safety systems.

The show is also the setting for the unveiling of Volkswagen’s ID7, an electric saloon with a claimed range of almost 700km on a single charge.

“CES is the world’s most exciting technology event, from start-ups in Eureka Park to global brands on the main stages. We are thrilled to spotlight thousands of innovative companies at this year’s show,” said Gary Shapiro, president and chief executive of CTA. “Tech advances are helping to solve the world’s greatest challenges, and CES 2023 will set the agenda for the year ahead.”

CES will run January 5th-8th