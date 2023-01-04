Salesforce to cut staff by 10% and close some offices

Salesforce has agreed to occupy a new European headquarters in Dublin’s north docklands being developed by Johnny Ronan.

Salesforce said on Wednesday that it would lay off about 10 per cent of its employees and close some offices as a part of its restructuring plan, becoming the latest technology company to undertake cost cuts in a challenging economy.

The company, which has about 80,000 employees, said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it aims to complete the workforce restructuring by the end of fiscal 2024 and property disposals in fiscal 2026.

The software giant is under pressure from investors including activist Starboard Value to improve margins. Meanwhile, it has projected the slowest revenue growth for the current quarter since going public in 2004 and has seen top executives co-chief executive Bret Taylor and Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield announce their departures.

The cloud-based software company's actions follow that of IT consulting firm Accenture, which last month warned about slowdown in its consulting business as clients were postponing business improvement projects, especially in retail.

“The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions,” chief executive, Marc Benioff, said in a letter to employees.

“As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we're now facing, and I take responsibility for that.”

Salesforce, the largest private-sector employer in its hometown of San Francisco, has almost tripled its workforce in the past five years, in large part through dozens of acquisitions. It previously cut hundreds of workers concentrated in sales teams in November.

Mr Benioff said in the letter that many of the affected employees would be notified within the “next hour and will receive a minimum of about five months of pay, health insurance, career resources, and other benefits. Those outside the U.S. will receive a similar support aligned with local employment laws, the letter said.

Salesforce has signed a 15-year lease for a new European headquarters in Dublin which is being built at Spencer Place overlooking the river Liffey. Blackstone Real Estate acquired the three block complex from developer Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) and US fund Fortress Investment Group for over €500 million last summer.

The company, which owns workplace messaging platform Slack, confirmed last month that it would sublet part of a floor in its tower in the City of London.

Salesforce expects to incur about $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion (€1.3-€1.98 billion) in charges, of which about $800 million to $1 billion will be recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Shares of Salesforce, which rose 2 per cent before the bell on Wednesday, nearly halved in value last year amid a broad sell-off in tech stocks sparked by rising interest rates and fears of a possible US recession. – Reuters