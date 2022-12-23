Planning application for St Stephen’s Green shopping centre declared invalid

A planning application for the €100m redevelopment of St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre has been declared invalid by Dublin City Council. Photograph: Alan Betson

A planning application for the €100 million redevelopment of St Stephen’s Green shopping centre has been declared invalid by Dublin City Council.

Earlier this month, Davy entity, DTDL Ltd lodged plans for the rejuvenation of the city centre shopping centre that would see it get a complete facelift, provide an additional 21,419sq m in gross floor area space and include a reconfigured mall opening on to St Stephen’s Green. The plan involves adding two storeys to the existing six-storey landmark building.

A report lodged with the scheme said that most retail units at the “outdated” and “underperforming” shopping centre are too small and the smaller units at the upper levels trade poorly and can operate only on short-term leases. However, the council has now determined the application to be invalid on two grounds and DTDL must now recommence the planning process.

The council found that the notices for the planning application do not comply with several articles under planning and development regulations, noting that the description of the scheme is insufficient for the information of the public and that the full nature and extent of the development must be stated in the notices.

The council said that the applicant was therefore requested to submit a new site notice and a new newspaper notice.

The council also said that certain drawings were insufficient and that the plans did not specify the intended/proposed use of the second to seventh floors.

The St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre was first opened in 1988 and the Davy entity has drawn up the plans after paying a reported €175 million for the centre on behalf of its clients in 2019.

A report lodged on behalf of Davy Real Estate Investment and Management with the application offers a candid assessment of the limitations of the “outdated” centre’s current design. A design statement drawn up by architects for the ambitious plan, BKD architects, said that most unit sizes were too small and the smaller shop units, particularly those at the upper levels, trade poorly. BKD said the plan was to deliver a vibrant and commercial sustainable use that was capable of revitalising the surrounding streets, create a new city gateway and rejuvenate South King Street.

Planning consultants for the scheme, John Spain & Associates said the existing building “has become outdated” and the centre “is currently underperforming in its retail function”.