Test your tech knowledge: the Christmas Tech Quiz 2022

1. Microsoft announced in January it had plans to acquire which major games publisher?

2. Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter after a protracted legal wrangle with the company. How much did he pay per share for the business?

3. What streaming company fell foul earlier this year of Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and others over its policy on misinformation?

4. Which Alphabet-owned drone company has begun test delivery flights in Ireland?

5. What was the name of the engineer fired by Google after he claimed the tech giant’s AI chatbot LaMDA was sentient and had a soul?

6. Which British retailer has introduced checkout-free shopping technology across its stores in Ireland?

7. Irish workforce travel company Roomex was bought this year by which US-based company?

8. Earlier this year, Netflix announced two measures to generate revenue as subscriber growth fell. One was an ad-supported subscription plan; what was the other?

9. What is the name of the Irish computer pioneer who lived at 30 Dargle Road, Drumcondra?

10. Which University of Limerick spin-out was named Innovation of the Year at this year’s Irish Times Innovation Awards?

First prize

The Google Pixel 7.

This year’s top prize is the Google Pixel 7, courtesy of Vodafone Ireland. Google’s latest handset is exclusive to the network in Ireland. https://www.vodafone.ie

vodafone logo

Second Prize

OneSonic Megamaus speakers

A set of OneSonic Megamaus wireless speakers, a portable Bluetooth speaker from the Irish audio company that offers high definition audio and up to 10 hours of listening time. https://www.OneSonic.com

Third place

Tesco Ireland Valle de Leyda chardonnay

Six bottles of Tesco Finest Valle de Leda Chardonnay, with thanks to Tesco Ireland. https://www.tesco.ie

How to enter

Entries should be sent by email to techquiz@irishtimes.com or for the attention of Ciara O’Brien to: The Irish Times, 24 Tara Street, Dublin 2. Entries must be received by Friday, January 6th.

The judges decision on the winners will be final.