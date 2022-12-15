CCPC poised to block multimillion-euro Uniphar deal

Dublin-listed Uniphar’s planned multimillion-euro purchase of pharmacy solutions business NaviCorp is set to be blocked by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) on competition concerns, The Irish Times has established.

This would mark the first time the CCPC has prohibited a merger taking place since it was established in 2014 to take over roles previously held by the Competition Authority and National Consumer Agency.

The Competition Authority had only moved to block three deals during its 12 years in operation. The most recent was a decision in 2008 to stop food company Breeo being acquired by Kerry Group. However, that determination was overturned by the High Court.

Still, a number of merger plans have been withdrawn over the years when it became apparent that they would struggle to secure competition approval.

READ MORE

Post office quarrels / Drug dealing impacts city centre businesses Listen | 00:00 CEO of An Post David McRedmond joins Ciaran Hancock to discuss the ongoing row between An Post and the UK’s Post Office over the implementation of post-Brexit customs rules, which is resulting in thousands of online purchases being returned to British retailers. Later on, we hear from two Dublin city centre business owners, Stephen Kennedy of Copper+Straw cafe and Sean Crescenzi of Happy Endings restaurant. They speak about the impact that anti-social behaviour and drug dealing, in and around Aston Quay, is having on their businesses and the immediate and long-term solutions they would like to see implemented to address the issue.

A spokesman for healthcare services group Uniphar and spokeswoman for the CCPC declined to comment. A spokesman for NaviCorp, which trades as Navi Group and is owned by chief executive John Carroll and executive chairman Simon Healy, did not immediately respond to efforts to secure comment.

NaviCorp, a pharmacy solutions business which specialises in product buying and trading and the provision of IT and retail franchise services to pharmacies, posted operating profits of €6.26 million on €33.4 million of turnover last year, according to its most recent set of accounts, filed with the Companies Registration Office.

Uniphar, where chief executive Ger Rabbette has led an acquisitions spree since the company floated in Dublin in 2019, announced the plan to buy NaviCorp last December for an undisclosed sum. It notified the planned transaction to the CCPC on Christmas Eve. The authority said in April that it was carrying out an in-depth look at the deal, before raising concerns about the deal in an assessment issued to both sides in September.