Ryanair passenger numbers up 10% in November

Passenger numbers at Ryanair rose 10 per cent in November as the company carried more than 11 million customers on flights during the month.

The company carried a total of 11.2 million passengers in the month, compared with 10.2 million a year earlier, and 15.7 million in October.

Load factor, a measure of how full the aircraft are, was 92 per cent. The figure was up from 87 per cent a year earlier.

Air traffic has recovered steadily from measures imposed to help slow the spread of Covid-19. In the past 12 months, Ryanair has carried 158.4 million passengers, which represents an annual increase of 144 per cent.

Ryanair Holdings predicted last month it could earn between €1 billion and €1.2 billion profit in its current financial year, which ends on March 31st 2023, if Covid or geopolitics cause no further shocks.

The Irish airline giant reported a record €1.37 billion profit for the six months to September 30th as soaring passenger numbers drove recovery from pandemic disruption.

Ryanair offered 15 per cent more seats this summer than before Covid-19, the only European airline that did not return this year with less capacity than before the pandemic.

High demand drove fares in the peak months of July, August and September up by 14 per cent, compensating for a slight fall in the first quarter and boosting profits to record levels.

Ryanair expects to fly 168 million passengers through the financial year up from its previous prediction of 166.5 million.

The airline reported that a record 95.1 million people travelled with it in the first half, as holidaymakers returned to flying following two years of restrictions.

It aims to carry 185 million passengers in its next financial year, depending on deliveries of new Boeing 737 Max-10 aircraft.