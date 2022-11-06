Facebook parent Meta reported to plan large-scale staff cuts

The Meta office (formerly Facebook) in Dublin, which houses its European headquarters. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Facebook parent Meta is reported to be preparing large-scale staff cuts globally, as the lay-offs across the tech sector gather pace.

Meta’s plans will affect many thousands of staff, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company could announce the lay-offs as soon as Wednesday, the newspaper said.

Meta cutting staff could have significant implications for Ireland. The company employs about 3,000 people directly in Dublin. An additional 6,000 people are employed at operations across multiple sites including Meta’s international headquarters in Dublin, Clonee data centre in Co Meath and Reality Labs in Cork.

The cuts would days after Twitter under new owner Elon Musk set out to roughly halve its workforce, with that company’s Dublin office apparently closed on Friday. It is not yet clear if it will reopen on Monday. Stripe meanwhile said it would lay off 14 per cent of its headcount globally, roughly equivalent to 1,000 people.

Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar was not informed of either Twitter or Stripe’s lay-offs ahead of time, as is customary under Irish law, The Irish Times reported on Saturday.