Ice-skating rink at Dundrum Town Centre gets green light for Christmas

The operators of Dundrum Town Centre can proceed with plans to run an ice-skating rink on a new site this Christmas after all.

In September, an entity connected with British property group Hammerson secured planning permission from Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council to operate an ice-skating rink for the next three years across a 17-week period from October to January on a site to the rear of Holy Cross Catholic Church, which is close to Dundrum Town Centre.

However, local resident David Cooper lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála last month against the decision thereby ending any prospect of Dundrum Retail GP DAC operating the ice rink at the new site this Christmas as a decision would not be made by An Bord Pleanála until sometime next year.

However, Mr Cooper has now withdrawn the appeal allowing the ice-skating rink to proceed for the coming Christmas season at the new site. A final grant of permission has now been issued to the operator, with the council attaching a condition that the ice-skating rink can operate between 9am and 9pm daily.

Mr Cooper was the sole objector to the scheme. In his original objection lodged with the council, he said he had lived on Main Street, Dundrum since 2009. “I’ve had to endure the ice rink on the other side of my bedroom wall,” he said.

Mr Cooper told the council he has two school-going children “who can’t get to sleep at night because of the noise issues”.

A submission made by Ray Ryan of BMA Planning on behalf of Dundrum Retail GP DAC stated that the “operators will take every appropriate step to ensure that the ice rink is managed to ensure that there are no impacts on amenity of adjoining residential and commercial properties arising from the ice rink and the implementation of the noise management protocols will ensure that [there are] no such impacts”.