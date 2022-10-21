Gala dinner raises more than $2m for Irish Arts Center in New York

In New York City on Thursday at a gala dinner to celebrate the 50th anniversary the Irish Arts Center were CEO of global business advisory firm, Teneo, Paul Keary; CEO of Genworth Financial, Tom McInerney; and singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran. Photograph: Nir Arieli

There was a strong Irish-American business presence at the gala dinner in New York on Thursday night to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Irish Arts Center. Singer songwriter Ed Sheeran was also honoured on the night, singing the song The Parting Glass to a standing ovation.

Based in Hell’s Kitchen, the Irish Arts Center is described as a home for artists and audiences of all backgrounds who share a passion or appreciation for the evolving arts and culture of contemporary Ireland and Irish-America.

Teneo chief executive Paul Keary chaired the event, which raised more than $2 million (€2.04m) for the centre.