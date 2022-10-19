Lir Chocolates profits more than double to €2.1m

Shareholders’ funds at Lir Chocolates last year amounted to €9 million, including accumulated profits of €4 million.

Pretax profits at Co Meath-based Lir Chocolates last year more than doubled to €2.1 million, new accounts show.

The German-owned chocolate maker recorded the growth in profits as revenues rose by 25 per cent or €5.94 million to €29.6 million. Lir Chocolates is part of German-based ZRT.

Numbers employed by Lir Chocolates Ltd last year increased from 171 to 193 as pandemic restrictions eased, while staff costs rose from €6.7 million to €7.45 million. Directors’ pay climbed by 28 per cent from €457,250 to €588,682.

The company last year received Covid-19 wage subsidies of €581,309. This followed the payment of €719,438 in Covid supports in 2020. Directors said the impact of Covid-19 on the group had been minimal.

The company’s UK sales increased by 13 per cent from €17.77 million to €20.19 million last year, while its Irish revenues grew by 130 per cent from €966,396 to €2.2 million. Revenues for the rest of the world were 46 per cent higher at €7.18 million.

The business last year recorded operating profits of €2.43 million, while shareholders' funds amounted to €9 million, including accumulated profits of €4 million.

The company’s cash funds increased from €4.98 million to €8 million last year.

Lir Chocolates cofounder Connie Doody died earlier this year at the age of 76.