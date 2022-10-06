Michelin-listed restaurant Circa shuts in Terenure after four years

The management of Dublin 6 restaurant Circa, which received a prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand award in 2019, have decided to close the restaurant, citing issues around costs and staffing shortages.

Founded in 2018 by Emmet Murphy, Ross Duffy and chef Gareth Naughton, the owners of the Terenure restaurant made the announcement in a post on Instagram.

“Due to the seemingly constant price increases facing us from all sides and staff shortages, the management has taken the difficult decision to close Circa,” they said. “We are so proud of all we have achieved in our little part of Dublin. It has been a very interesting four years and we are grateful to you all.”

“We have tried very hard to battle on but now is our time to finish in Terenure. We would like to thank all of our staff, past and present, for all your dedication and hard work, all our friends, family and suppliers who have helped and supported us over the years.”