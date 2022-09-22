Weight loss platform Limbo raises $6m in seed round

Digital weight loss service Limbo, which was co-founded by Irish entrepreneur Pat Phelan, has raised $6 million in seed funding.

The funding round was led by Hoxton Ventures, along with backers that include basketball star Shaquille O’Neal, Seedcamp, Apple executive Rory Sexton, rugby player Jamie Heaslip, and tech cofounders at Intercom, PCH International, Voxpro, Web Summit and Yelp.

The company, which was formerly known as Viv, offers a weight loss and body transformation service that guides users to healthier habits Through using real-time bio data from wearables, an app and a mix of coaching from both humans and artificial intelligence. Based on 30 years of research, it nudges people towards adapting their habits to help burn excess fat and change their habits, without following restrictive diets or exercise plans.

Investor Hoxton Ventures has previously backed Deliveroo, Darktrace and Babylon Health. ”We believe in placing large and early bets on transformative companies with the potential to improve millions of lives,” said Rob Kniaz, partner at Hoxton Ventures. “As obesity shifts from a regional issue to a worldwide epidemic, new approaches and technologies are needed to avert the terrible costs that come with it — both human and financial. Limbo is a true innovation in an area where it’s badly needed and the results the company has demonstrated so far for users are nothing short of incredible.”

Headquartered in New York, Limbo has a research centre in Cork. The company was co-founded by chairman Mr Phelan, chief research officer Tony Martin, a physiologist and coach whose research forms the basis of Limbo, and serial tech entrepreneur and chief executive Mr Bradbury.

”Getting in shape can be impossible if you don’t have the right kind of support and advice when it comes to nutrition, exercise, and rest— even for a retired athlete,” said four-time NBA champion Mr O’Neal. “Limbo works 24/7 to guide you into the right decisions for your body and long-term health.”

An initial early access trial of the service has seen an average of a 12 per cent reduction in body weight in three months through improving users‘ dietary, sleep and exercise habits.

”We now have clear data that people who follow the Limbo programme of blood glucose and biometrics management can expect to lose 12 per cent of their body weight in a three-month programme,” said Rurik Bradbury, co-founder and chief executive of Limbo. “With this funding, we can offer the service to far more people, allowing them to lose weight and gain energy with an ease they never imagined possible, and moving us closer to our goal of ending the global obesity crisis.”

Among its users is Sisu and Trustev cofounder Mr Phelan, who said the service saved his life, reversing his pre-diabetes diagnosis. “I started off obese, pre-diabetic and convinced I wasn’t going to be around to meet my grandchildren. When I discovered the system we eventually turned into Limbo, I realised we had the opportunity to tackle one of the most pressing problems the world faces today. We finally have a simple way out of the obesity trap,” he said. “Now we are ready to empower people around the world to take control of their health and weight with an ease and effectiveness they never imagined possible.”

The company is now opening up its service to users in the UK and Ireland at its website.