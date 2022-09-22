Aldi signs €8.5m contracts with Irish confectioners

Aldi has signed deals with two Irish confectioners, Broderick’s Handmade Cakery and Cookie Dó, worth a total of €8.5 million.

The deal will see Broderick’s enter the US market, supplying 300 Aldi stores there with its Irish-made desserts, along with continuing to supply stores across the UK and Ireland. The deal is worth €7.5 million.

Based in Dublin 24, Broderick’s currently employs 105 people.

The €1 million deal with Cookie Dó sees the Tallaght-based company extend its contract with Aldi into next year. The relationship between the two companies was born from the Grow with Aldi programme, which aims too support Irish suppliers in growing their business and develop their brand.

“Broderick’s has supplied our Irish stores for almost seven years now, while Cookie Dó has been a popular addition to our range since 2021. Their confectionery products have proven extremely popular with Aldi customers,” said Niall O’Connor, Aldi Ireland group managing director. “We are delighted to commit €8.5 million to further extend these partnerships, which will also give Broderick’s access to the US market for the first time through their listing in 300 Aldi US stores.”

The news was welcomed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue. “Aldi’s continued commitment to Irish suppliers is a welcome support to producers right around the country,” he said. “With ALDI’s support, Irish producers have an opportunity to grow their businesses, create employment, supporting economic activity across Ireland.”

Aldi employs more than 4,650 people across 152 stores in Ireland. It plans to invest €320 million by 2024 as it targets a larger slice of the Irish grocery market, with 30 new stores planned.