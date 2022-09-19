Uniphar adds 37 retail branches with acquisition of McCauley Pharmacy Group

Irish-listed healthcare group Uniphar has announced the acquisition of Dublin-headquartered McCauley Pharmacy Group.

The acquisition of McCauley adds 37 retail pharmacies to the group. The deal, which is subject to approval by the Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, will be earnings accretive from completion, Uniphar said.

Earnings will be enhanced further through leveraging the group’s scale and infrastructure and the acquisition is expected to deliver a return on capital employed in line with Uniphar’s target rate of 12per cent to 15 per cent within three years, the company added.

Uniphar chief executive Ger Rabbette said McCauley is “widely recognised as a leading provider of pharmacy and retail services in Ireland and a market leader in the delivery of health, wellbeing, and beauty products”.

“McCauley’s expertise in this sector, combined with its customer-focused digital platforms will further support Uniphar’s consumer business, which continues to demonstrate strong growth,” he added.

“The supply chain and retail division continued to outperform its medium-term guidance during the first half of the year, and continuing to evolve our market leading service offering across this vital service sector remains a priority for the group.”

Tony McEntee, chief executive of McCauley Pharmacy Group, said the future of the business was in safe hands.

“With Uniphar’s strong track record in this sector, the future of the McCauley business is in very safe hands,” he said.

“We extend our thanks to all McCauley staff who have played such a critical role in the transformation of the business over the past number of years and, in particular, for their hard work and tireless commitment throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Pretax profits at Uniphar jumped almost 10 per cent in the first six months of 2022 compared with the same period last year despite “continued macroeconomic uncertainty and inflationary pressures”, the group reported last month.

In a first half trading update, Uniphar said turnover climbed 2.8 per cent over the period to almost €992 million. The group generated profits of €26 million before tax, up 9.9 per cent on the first half of 2021.

Listed in Dublin, the group provides integrated services to more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturers.

It also has a substantial presence in the Irish retail pharmacy sector, accounting for more than one-fifth of the market.

Uniphar said its supply chain and retail division had “once again” outperformed medium term guidance, delivering organic growth of 5.2 per cent with sales topping €65.7 million in the first half of 2022, up 8.2 per cent on the first six months of last year.