Great Western Mining discovers gold, silver and copper in Nevada

Irish explorer Great Western Mining has discovered gold, silver, and copper following drill campaigns in Nevada in the United States.

The company announced the results from its summer drill campaign at the Mineral Jackpot and Rock House prospects in the Walker-Lane trend on Friday.

Great Western chairman Brian Hall said: “Mineral Jackpot and Rock House are two of the four target areas we have drilled this year and we are now waiting on results from Trafalgar Hill and the OMCO Mine area, both at the Olympic Gold Project, which we expect in the near future.

“Mineral Jackpot is a highly prospective area which has been virtually impossible to drill until now and we have been particularly encouraged by hole four which has yielded high grades of silver at a manageable depth and which could quite easily be exploited.

“Ore could be processed through the milling joint venture which we are currently working on to produce precious metals from mining waste and would be a logical development opportunity for the future.”