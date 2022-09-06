US pharmacies to offer Healthbeacon’s injection management system

Jim Joyce, chief executive of Healthbeacon, said the partnership is a 'positive step' for the Dublin-based company. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Digital therapeutics company Healthbeacon has announced a commercial partnership with a US non-profit that will see its injection management technology rolled out in community pharmacies across the United States.

The Dublin-based company said on Tuesday that it had inked a deal with the American Pharmacists Association Foundation, a charitable foundation connected with the professional and advocacy body of the same name, to roll out its injection management care system to patients beginning in September.

Aimed at helping patients to manage their injectable medicines, the technology will be integrated into the Association’s own support system.

In a statement on Monday, Healthbeacon said the partnership will help it achieve its goal of having 100,000 patients using its injection management technology by 2024.

“We believe this is a positive step in making our technology more accessible to patients across the United States and that it will provide us with a model to deploy in other markets in the future,” said Healthbeacon chief executive Jim Joyce.