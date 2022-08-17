Ballymaloe Cookery School returns to profit after pandemic closures

The Ballymaloe Cookery School last year recorded post-tax profits of €93,670

The Co Cork cookery school business returned to profit after Covid-19 enforced closures resulted in it recording post-tax losses of €193,097 in 2020.

The recovery has continued this year with company director Toby Allen confirming that all places for the school’s flagship 12-week certificate course are sold out.

The school — majority owned by Darina Allen — stages such courses a year and a place costs a student €13,195.

“We are happy that we returned to profitability in 2021 and would expect again to be in profit for 2022,” Mr Allen said.