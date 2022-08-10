Eirgrid issues new alert on electricity supplies

The national grid partly blamed low wind speeds for tight electricity supplies on Wednesday, prompting a system alert for the second day running. Photograph: PA

Electricity supplies are under pressure for the second day running as the Irish system continues to grapple with bottlenecks.

National grid operator Eirgrid warned power suppliers on Wednesday morning that low wind and electricity imports, and power plant shut downs, left tight margins between supply and demand.

This was the second consecutive day on which Eirgrid issued a “system alert”, a step the grid company takes when electricity reserves are lower than ideal, increasing the risk of power cuts.

While there is not an immediate threat to supplies, an alert signals this could happen should something else go wrong, such as another power plant shutting down.

Low wind speeds, a result of the current good weather, limit the supply of renewable electricity. Ireland has enough wind farms to provide almost 5,000 mega watts of power, close to peak demand, but they cannot supply energy when the wind does not blow.

Increasing numbers of Irish power plants shut down unexpectedly, partly because several are ageing. One of the ESB’s coal-fired plants at Moneypoint, capable of generating 300MW of electricity, is out of action until Saturday after an issue emerged on Monday.

The country imports power from Britain via undersea cables, but only when that country has spare electricity.

Ongoing squeezes on the electricity network, combined with a potential shortage of natural gas, used to generate half Irish needs, have heightened fears of power cuts this winter.