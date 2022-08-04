Clubforce signs deal with Rio Ferdinand Foundation as it plans UK push

Irish sports tech business Clubforce has teamed up with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation to help promote inclusivity in sport as the Galway-based company officially enters the UK market.

Clubforce is a sports club management platform that enables club volunteers to manage all aspects of their club on a single platform. It has more than 2,000 clubs on its platform. The partnership with the youth and community development charity will mean the two organisations work together to tackle inequality faced by young people and encourage everyone on and off the field to participate.

Clubforce is already active in the UK market, but the deal with the former footballer’s foundation will allow it to expand further.

“As we grow in the UK we are delighted to partner with Rio Ferdinand, Gary Stannett and his team, and support the excellent work they are doing on the ground,” said Clubforce chief executive Noel Murray.

The foundation was established by the former professional footballer in 2012 and works in communities across Ireland and the UK, supporting more than 10,000 young people, creating opportunities and helping to drive social change.

Clubforce, meanwhile, encourages health and wellbeing through sport as well as inclusivity, diversity, and participation for all.

“We are delighted to collaborate with a community-focused software company developing technology to promote sports participation and make sport accessible to all,” said Ferdinand.

Competition management tool

Clubforce was founded by Warren Healy in Carna, Connemara, in 2009, with the software initially designed as a fundraising tool for the Irish diaspora to send money to their clubs back home. It has since evolved into an all-in-one sports club management platform that allows club volunteers to manage all aspects of their club.

It has seen significant development in recent years, with a €2.5 million investment in the business in 2021, and the acquisition of the competition management tool Comórtais in April this year.

Mr Healy joined the board last year, before being appointed as chief executive the following January. He is a former managing director of Microsoft’s sales operations in Asia Pacific, China, India and Japan and his appointment was viewed as a catalyst for further international growth at Clubforce. It has entered several strategic partnerships in the past year, including with Irish sports company StatSport.

“We are full of admiration for the work done by the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, especially for girls,” said Rachel Kavanagh chief marketing officer with Clubforce. “I’m especially excited to hear about programmes such as GoGirl, building the confidence of young women and girls to achieve their potential. We’re looking forward to contributing to the efforts made by the foundation to drive inclusion and sports participation across genders in both geographies.”