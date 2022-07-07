Changes to remote working Bill recommended

An Oireachtas committee has recommended a number of changes to the Government's right to request remote working Bill. Photograph: Bryan O Brien / The Irish Times Keywords: Government Dail Politics

Employees should be able to make a request to work remotely without being required to have at least 26 weeks of service in their job, an Oireachtas committee has recommended.

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment has said the grounds upon which an employer can refuse a request under the Government’s draft remote working Bill are “cumbersome” and should also be revisited.

The recommendations are contained in the committee’s report following its pre-legislative scrutiny of the Government’s ‘Right to Request Remote Working’ Bill, the heads of which were approved by Cabinet in January.

A cornerstone of its broader Remote Working Strategy, the bill is aimed at making remote working a permanent feature of Irish working life by giving workers a right to request remote working and to formalise the legal framework around which requesting, approving, or refusing such a request can be based.

Aspects of the bill have, however, been criticised by trade unions, employer’s groups and opposition politicians throughout the pre-legislative process. The committee noted in its report that much of the public commentary of the Bill “has not been positive”.

One particular point of contention is that the draft legislation provides employers with 13 separate grounds upon which they can refuse a request to work remote.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) has argued that the grounds are vague and stacked in the employer’s favour. Appearing before the committee in committee in May, officials from the Department of Enterprise said they were considering substantial revisions to the text of the bill, including a reduction of the “enumerated grounds for refusal”.

The enterprise committee “agreed that the grounds for refusal are cumbersome and require change”, the report noted. Under similar laws elsewhere in other European jurisdictions, the number of grounds for refusal ranges from just five to eight, the committee said and noted that the department should also “revisit” the wording of 10 out of the 13 grounds with a view to “strengthening [their] objectivity”.

During the process, Ictu had also argued that employees should have a legal right to appeal a refusal of their request to work remotely on the grounds that the refusal was unreasonable. The draft Bill only allowed for a formal appeal on technical grounds such as a late response to the request.

The committee has now recommended that “tighter grounds” should be included in the primary legislation to ensure that unreasonable refusals are “open to challenge”. It also said that “after a reasonable passage of time”, the policy of an employer should be open to challenge in the WRC “if it is leading to a high level of refusals of reasonable requests”.

The committee also recommended reducing the number of weeks of service that an employee must have before they can make a request to work remotely from 26 weeks to 12 or fewer.

Ibec has declined to comment on the pre-legislative report. Ictu has been approached for comment.