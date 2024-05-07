Boeing Starliner launch delayed hours before launch

The Boeing Crew Flight Test mission carrying astronauts for the first time was scrubbed less than two hours before liftoff.

The historic first crewed mission of Boeing’s Starliner space capsule was delayed until Friday hours before launch due to a technical problem with the rocket meant to carry the craft to orbit.

The United Launch Alliance, the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture that makes the Atlas V rocket, halted the countdown after identifying unexpected behavior with a valve on the upper portion of the vehicle, officials disclosed Monday on a live webcast.

The long-awaited first crewed test flight of the space capsule has been rescheduled to Friday, NASA said early on Tuesday.

Boeing is poised to launch Starliner for the first time with a human crew — NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore. The mission will travel to the International Space Station and back. - Bloomberg