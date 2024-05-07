Boeing Starliner launch delayed hours before launch

The historic first crewed mission of Boeing’s Starliner space capsule was delayed until Friday hours before launch due to a technical problem with the rocket meant to carry the craft to orbit.
The United Launch Alliance, the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture that makes the Atlas V rocket, halted the countdown after identifying unexpected behavior with a valve on the upper portion of the vehicle, officials disclosed Monday on a live webcast.
The long-awaited first crewed test flight of the space capsule has been rescheduled to Friday, NASA said early on Tuesday.
Boeing is poised to launch Starliner for the first time with a human crew — NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore. The mission will travel to the International Space Station and back. - Bloomberg