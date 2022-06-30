Aer Lingus cancels more flights over ‘Covid spike’

Aer Lingus has been forced to cancel a number of Dublin flights due to a Covid outbreak among staff. Photograph: Tom Honan

Aer Lingus has been forced to cancel five return flights from Dublin on Thursday and three on Friday due to “a spike in Covid cases”', the airline said.

The IAG-owned carrier said that one of Friday’s cancellations related to industrial action by ground-handling staff at Bordeaux Airport in France. However, most of the scrapped flights related to a Covid outbreak among staff, which Aer Lingus said was compounding the operational challenges already bedevilling European air travel this summer.

The scrapped flights bring to more than 60 the number of Dublin flights axed by European and North American airlines since June 22nd, hitting thousands of passengers. Industrial action, staff shortages and issues with ground handling and security checks at other European airports have variously been blamed for the disruption.

On Thursday, Aer Lingus said that just over 1 per cent of its flights have been affected by cancellations in June.

“Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to those impacted and teams at the airline are working to reaccommodate impacted passengers on the next available services as efficiently as possible,” the carrier said in a statement.

“Aer Lingus anticipated the return of demand for travel once Covid restrictions were removed and built appropriate buffers into our plans in order to deal with a reasonable level of additional disruption.

“System pressures and ongoing issues at some airports and among third-party suppliers have created considerable operational challenges which have been compounded by a significant spike in Covid cases in recent days.”

Separately on Thursday, Ryanair has welcomed UK pilot union Balpa’s decision to accept the terms of a new, long-term pay restoration agreement.

After agreeing to take pay cuts at the start of the pandemic in 2020, Balpa members have now voted to accept the terms of the pay restoration agreement negotiated by their union with Ryanair. Aside from pay restoration, the airline said the deal, which runs until 2026, also provides for pay enhancements and other benefits.

“While the recovery from the impact of the pandemic is still ongoing and our industry faces significant challenges, this long-term agreement delivers stability, accelerated pay restoration, future pay increases and other benefit improvements for our UK pilots,” Ryanair said in a statement.