What you need to know about moving to Britain

So, you’ve decided to make the short hop across the Irish Sea to move to Britain. We speak the same language, watch a lot of British television and consume so much British news, but are things really as familiar and similar across the water as we might expect?

And what exactly do you need to know before moving?

Do I need a visa?

In short, the answer is no. Irish citizens are free to live, work, study and access social benefits in Britain. And Irish citizens moving to Wales, England or Scotland are not required to register under the settled status scheme.

Although Britain is no longer a member of the European Union, Brexit has not altered the Common Travel Area (CTA) which means that Irish citizens can travel freely between Ireland and the UK. The CTA covers England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Irelands. There are no passport controls in operation, but travellers do need to be mindful that airlines and ferry services may require passport ID when travelling.

Entitlements to social benefits also extend to housing. Irish citizens living in Britain can access social housing supports and homeless assistance. Under the CTA, Irish citizens can also access social insurance schemes, social assistance schemes and child benefit.

And, on the condition that a person has reached legal voting age and registered to vote in the relevant jurisdiction, Irish citizens living in Britain have the right to vote at local and parliamentary elections.

So, what do I do first?

You are going to need a national insurance number which is similar to a PPS number in Ireland. Your national insurance number is used to record your national insurance contributions and tax, as well as to access state benefits and housing benefits.

It’s also used to check your identity when voting and, if you open an individual savings account, it will be required by your provider. You’ll also need one if you use an authorised financial services provider to help you buy and sell investments such as shares, bond and derivatives.

Each national insurance number is unique and you can register for one at gov.uk

And what about a bank account?

To open a bank account you’ll need proof of identity, such as your passport and proof of your address, such as a utility bill or rental agreement. But if you’re not yet settled talk to your bank, who may accept a letter from an employer or jobcentre confirming your national insurance number.

How do I go about accessing medical services?

The Common Travel Area means that Irish citizens can access healthcare services on the same terms as a UK resident. You should register with a GP to access NHS services as soon as possible. It’s free to register and you can search for a GP in your area on the site. You don’t need proof of address, NHS number or ID to register.

Just like Ireland, GPs are usually the first point of contact with a health problem.

How do I go about finding somewhere to live?

Local estate agents and property search websites are the way to go. It’s always worth trying to find out as much as possible about the local area beforehand, something which local estates agents may be able to assist with. Rightmove, Zoopla and Gumtree are just some of the more popular websites used to search for available properties. Local newspapers can also be very helpful if you can access them.

Property prices and rents vary hugely across Britain. Be sure to check if you need to make payments before you move in – for example if you need to pay rent in advance, or fees if you rent from a letting agent. And don’t forget to ask your landlord or letting agent what documents you’II have to show if and when you agree to rent the property. And the joy of living just that short hop across the Irish Sea, means that popping over to have a look at a number of properties in advance of deciding, is generally manageable.

And finding a job?

Like many places around the world, Britain is experiencing a shortage of skilled workers in area such as healthcare, science, trades and engineering. So, if you’re qualified in any of those areas it’s likely opportunities aplenty await. But while employment rates are still high in Britain at the moment and pay growth has accelerated, unemployment rates have begun to sneak up.

In saying that, with the advent on online employment sites, the option of securing a job, or at least starting the search in advance of making the move is literally at your fingertips. Some of the most popular sites to search for employment are sites Irish residents are already likely to be familiar with – Indeed, LinkedIn, Reed and Monster, to name but a few

The average UK annual pre-tax salary in 2023, according to Forbes, is £32,000, but of course, this blunt measurement doesn’t reflect the vast differences in earnings depending on industry, age, where you live and whether you work in the public or private sector.

Of course, moving country as a singleton or a couple is one thing. Uprooting a family and relocating to another country involves a whole lot of additional considerations, such as…

Childcare

If you’ve already experienced the crippling high costs and limited availability of childcare services in Ireland then things can only be better in Britain, right?

Not so, unfortunately. Like most other things, childcare costs and availability differ across the region, but if you’re moving to London you can expect to pay significantly more. In fact, UK childcare costs are among the highest in the world.

Children in England who are aged 3 or 4 and attend nursery or a childminder are, however, eligible for between 15 and 30 free hours per week, depending on whether parents work, making costs for this age group considerably lower.

In Scotland, parents of 3 and 4-year-olds can avail of up to 30 hours a week, during term-time, of funded early learning and childcare. While in Wales, depending on the local authority, parents can also avail of up to 30 hours of early education and childcare, but those hours must be made up of at least 10 hours of early education. The childcare hours can be used in whatever manner suits best, including evenings or weekends, for up to 48 weeks of the year.

Local Family Information Services (FIS) hold lists of registered childminders, nurseries, out-of-school and holiday clubs, pre-schools and children’s leisure activities. They may also be able to provide information about unregistered childcare, such as nannies or parent-and-toddler groups.

The childcare finder is a free postcode tool that helps you find registered childcare and other family services in your area. See here for more information.

And so to school. How does that all work?

The common travel area means Irish children can attend school in the UK without any obstacles. Children typically start school the September after their fourth birthday, meaning children turn five during their first year at school, which is known as reception. It is, however, possible to wait and start your child the September after they turn five. The thing is, they’ll be put straight into year 1.

You can, of course, speak to the school or local authority if you’d prefer them to start in reception year instead – but be aware they don’t have to agree.

Parents apply for a school place through the local authority. Getting a place is usually dependent on the catchment area. And where there are more applications than available school places, schools will apply their admissions policy. Sometimes that means it simply comes down to which child lives closest to the school. On other occasions, it could be a faith-based admission.

Secondary school starts typically at age 11 and the first set of state exams, GCSEs, are usually taken at around 15 or 16 to mark the end of compulsory education. A-levels are used as entrance grades for universities. Scottish highers are the Scottish equivalent of A-levels.

Anything else worth bearing in mind?

Well maybe just these random snippets of advice from people who have made the move in the past:

- “Don’t ask ‘is it in the press?’ – they’ve no idea what that means” - Susan

- “Join the national trust and get to know your area really well. Walk and walk more so you know the area”. - Maura

- “Talk slower. The Brits can’t keep up and you’ll get sick of repeating yourself”. - Laura

- “Get a British phone number asap. You’ll need it for things like your GP” - Kaci

- “Try and live close to the school you want your kids to go to. Getting a place is hard”. - Joanne

- Be aware that “education is not well rounded like ours. Even the kids who stay and do A-levels, it’s only in 3 subjects.” - Jackie

How do I stay connected to home?

If you’re worried about missing home and are keen to stay connected to other Irish citizens, there are many organisations throughout Britain that can help you to do that. From London GAA - if it’s more than The Late Late Show you’re missing - to the Brian Boru club and Irish Arts Foundation, there are, of course, many organisations for Irish people in Britain. Check out this list.

