‘The best retirement plan is to buy a house. Unfortunately, I don’t own one’

David Brophy is a conductor and pianist, and is principal conductor with WDR Funkhaus Orchestra, Cologne. He conducts the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and guests in The Two of Us – The Story of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, at The Helix, Dublin, on April 3rd.

Are you a saver or a spender?

I possibly lean slightly in favour of saving over spending. However, that’s probably something to do with the fact that I’m a terrible consumer.

Do you shop around for better value?

To an extent. If I need something that could be expensive, I’ll shop around. But if it’s taking up too much of my time, I’ll throw in the towel and go with whatever I feel is the best option.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

I’ve never really viewed myself as extravagant. Many years ago, I purchased a pair of all-leather handmade Italian shoes in a closing-down sale. They were reduced significantly and set me back around €300. For me, this was very extravagant.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My bike. Since I purchased it in 2019, I have cycled thousands of miles. It owes me nothing and has brought me so much pleasure and joy.

Is there anything you regret spending money on?

Guinness. I really love a pint o' plain, but I spent too much money on the black stuff when I was in my 20s.

Do you haggle over prices?

I used to haggle a little in the past but I rarely, if ever, do so now. If you can afford to pay the price for something you like or need, then unless it’s an obvious rip-off, you should simply pay the asking price.

Do you invest in shares and/or cryptocurrency?

Yes. My grandad had a finely honed mistrust of banks and bankers, and I think he passed that on to me. This country has been so poorly served by the banking sector, both in the lead-up to the financial crash in 2008 and with subsequent overcharging scandals. As a result, leaving money in the bank seems bonkers to me, particularly when inflation has been running so high over the past few years. If there’s any money left at the end of the month, it makes sense to put it to work, simply to protect its purchasing power.

Do you have a retirement or pension plan?

I do, although I think the best retirement plan is to buy your own house. Unfortunately, I don’t own a house at the moment. The retirement industry seems to rely heavily on retirees owning their own homes, so I wonder what’s going to happen to all the 30-somethings and 40-somethings – who presently can’t afford to purchase a house – when they retire in the future? Who’s going to make up the shortfall between their monthly pension income and their monthly rent obligation? The State? That’ll require a huge amount of taxation, I reckon! Maybe by that stage, the State will realise they’re indirectly subsidising relatively wealthy landlords to a degree that strikes me as totally unjust.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

I bought a box of Massaman curry with rice in Yum Thai on Duke Street. Great value for money and, importantly, quick!

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

I saved for my car, which I purchased in 2018. I rarely drive, however – I love my bike – so I’m not sure if it’s worth keeping for much longer.

Have you ever lost money?

Nearly … Like many people, I once fell for a scam text that purported to be from my bank, looking for the PIN to my debit card. I was concentrating on something else at the time and foolishly entered my details. The minute I did it, I knew what it was. What a fool! I phoned my bank immediately and got them to block the card. As I was talking to the online security technician, he could see that someone was attempting to access my account. I was lucky – I just about made that call on time.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

I used to back golfers when I was younger, betting on the results of the four major championships each season. I had Sandy Lyle at fairly long odds when he won the US Masters in 1988. I’ll never forget his 2nd shot to the 18th, played with great skill from a fairway bunker on the left-hand side. The ball flew straight over the flag, caught the crest of a hill and gently rolled back towards the hole. He holed the downhill putt for a birdie, winning the coveted Green Jacket, while I took a healthy amount of cash from Terry Rogers. Sweet!

What is your best habit when it comes to money? And your worst?

I’m not sure I have any real money habits as such. Like a lot of freelance workers, I’m always slightly concerned that the work might just disappear in the not-too-distant future. I suppose worrying about everything – the work and resulting income – vanishing in the space of a downbeat is potentially a bad habit, of sorts, that perhaps all freelancers acquire.

How much money do you have on you now?

Not a dime!