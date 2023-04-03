Ireland international Jordi Murphy to retire at end of season

Jordi Murphy was capped 30 times by Ireland and was part of the team that beat New Zealand in Chicago. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Ireland international forward Jordi Murphy has announced that he will retire from rugby at the end of this season.

Capped 30 times by his country, Murphy played more than 100 games for Leinster before moving to Ulster in 2018.

He was part of the Ireland team that beat New Zealand in Chicago seven years ago, and made his final international appearance during the 2019 World Cup.

Announcing his decision on his social media channels, 31-year-old Murphy said: “I feel that the time is right, and together with my family we are looking forward to the next chapter in our lives.

“The overwhelming feeling right now is of gratitude. For a career that I never even dreamed of having.

“To play for my boyhood club Leinster and my current club Ulster are experiences I will always cherish. To have represented my country will always be one of the highlights of my life.”