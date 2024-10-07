Dáithi Ó Sé: ‘I keep change in my car for the tolls and it can go missing. My young fella is my main man and suspect’

Dáithi Ó Sé: 'I’m that guy who will save money for the holiday. If I paid for it by credit card, I’d pay off the balance that evening. Sad, I know'

As Benecol Brand Ambassador of the Fill Your Heart campaign, Dáithí Ó Sé will take part in Croí’s Night Run on October 11th on Salthill Prom, Galway. fillyourheart.ie

Are you a saver or a spender?

When you grow up in a working-class family like we did, there was no such thing as a spender because we had nothing much to spend, so yes, I’ve always been a saver. I’m that guy who will save money for the holiday. If I paid for it by credit card, I’d pay off the balance that evening. Sad, I know but that’s me.

Do you shop around for better value?

It’s one of my favourite things to do. Tiles, paint, anything. I’m on at least 10 shop message groups where I receive discount messages every month. If I know I’m going to paint and if I see a bargain two months before, I’ll buy the paint.

What has been your most extravagant purchase ever and how much did it cost?

I bought a pair of cowboy boots over 20 years ago. At the time, I didn’t have a whole lot of money, but I really liked them. They cost £250. I’ve had them resoled twice and I still have them. I just need them to come back into fashion.

READ MORE

[ Dáithí Ó Sé: ‘A baby comes along and you realise what life is really about’Opens in new window ]

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

Obviously, the cowboy boots, but a few years ago I was looking for two wooden sash windows. To get them new was around €4,000, but I found two on DoneDeal for €400. It didn’t matter what size they were as I was building the wall around them. Score.

Do you haggle over prices?

If haggling was an Olympic sport I’d be up there with the boxers and swimmers. I love it. Car, health insurance at markets – stand back, I’m coming for you. I love the interaction and it’s also very important to know that the price is never the price.

Do you invest in shares?

No. I don’t have the time to research to know what’s going on in that area.

Cash or card?

It was always cash of an ATM, but I’ve noticed in the last year that I’m using my card all the time.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

A pair of sunglasses. I saw them the last time I was coming home from America and was sorry I didn’t get them that time. When I was coming home this time, however, I got them. I love them, and at $100 they were great value.

[ ‘Tis yerself!’ Dáithí Ó Sé says through a mouthful of boxty and Tanora. He is the spirit of IrelandOpens in new window ]

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

I bought my first car from my mother, and I saved the money for it. I didn’t want to get a loan – or I might not have gotten one. It cost me £2,000, but although I saved for a year and a half, I was driving it all the time before that.

Have you ever lost money?

No, I don’t think so, but I do keep change in my car for the tolls and it can go missing from time to time. My young fella is my main man and suspect.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

I often do a lucky 63, which has six horses in it and 63 bets, accumulators, and so on. Only once in my life did all six horses come in. They were all very small prices, but I won over €1,000. Not bad for a €63 bet.

Is money important to you?

Once you have enough to feed and clothe yourself and you have your health, you should be happy with your lot.

How much money do you have on you now?

€43.50.