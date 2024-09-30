Budget 2025: Parents of newborns to receive triple child benefit payment

The proposed 'baby boost' payment will mean a special one-off payment of €420 paid out following the birth of a newborn

Parents of newborn babies will receive a triple child benefit payment upon the birth of their child from January 1st next year as part of Budget 2025.

Parents currently receive €140 a month in Child Benefit, so the proposed “baby boost” payment will mean a special one-off payment of €420 paid out following the birth of a newborn. This comprises the existing €140 plus an additional €280 payment.

Green Party leader and Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman had pushed for a quadruple payment, but sources indicated on Monday evening that he would secure a double payment instead.

It is understood the Green Party is content to have emerged with a trebling of the payment.

The new payment will kick in from January 1st on a permanent basis. There will also be a €15 per week increase in maternity and paternity benefit, as well as a €12 increase in welfare payments and around ten lump sum payments as part of a cost of living package.

There will also be a 15 per cent uplift across the board on all student grants, and the Government will also increase the special rate of maintenance threshold from €26,200 to €27,400 in line with social welfare increases. It is understood these changes to student grants will take effect from September 2025.

It comes as the Government prepares to deliver a bumper package nearing €2 billion aimed at helping households with the increased cost of living in what will be viewed by many as a giveaway budget in advance of a general election.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has secured funding to recruit around 400 new staff for the International Protection Office amid efforts to accelerate the processing of asylum applications.

The number of asylum applications pending in the International Protection Office rose to more than 23,000 in August, with a sharp increase in the number of asylum seekers also appealing the outcome of their decision.

Ms McEntee is also understood to have secured funding targeted at tackling domestic, sexual and gender-based violence, expanding prison capacity and speeding up the courts system.

Funding has been earmarked to recruit between 800 and 1,000 gardaí and the Garda training allowance is to rise from €305 to €354.

Meanwhile, The Irish Times understands that the Arts Council is to be allocated some €140 million in funding as part of Tuesday’s Budget. The funding will be aimed at additional support for artists, venues and production companies and will also be invested in young people and children.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin has also secured an extension of the Basic Income for Artists scheme to the end of 2025.

The pilot scheme covering some 2,000 artists – who are paid €325 per week – was due to end in August next year.

While it will be a matter for the next Government to decide if it will be continued beyond the three-year pilot – some €35 million has been earmarked to cover the full year in 2025.

Culture Ireland is to get €8 million next year in part to enhance the promotion of Irish creatives overseas.

Tourism supports meanwhile are to be provided for initiatives to attract more visitors to regions facing challenges and into the country during offpeak seasons. There will also be funding to draw new tourism business events to Ireland and there is to be a new initiative to boost inward tourism numbers at Halloween towards Cork, Galway, Waterford and Killarney.

A tourism marketing funding of €61m is set to be provided in 2025 and Fáilte Ireland is to get €36 million to allow the agency to continue and expand product development.

The overall allocation for sport is expected to be more than €230 million, a 10 per cent increase on this year.

Additional funding will go towards Sport Ireland to build on the success of this year’s Olympics and Paralympics as well as funding for the Football Association of Ireland to support inclusion initiatives.