Budget 2024 main points

It’s budget day. Minister for Finance Michael McGrath and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe will today outline a multibillion package of spending increases, once-off payments and tax cuts. As we prepare to hear the Ministers’ speeches, what do we expect from Budget 2024? Some aspects are already clear.

Tax cuts

A tax package worth around €800 to individual workers will be announced. Personal, PAYE and earned income tax credits will increase by €100 to €1,875, while the Standard Rate Band - that’s the level at which earners begin to pay the higher rate of income tax - will go up by €2,000 to €42,000.

The ceiling for the lower two per cent rate of Universal Social Charge will go up by €2,840, meaning it will apply on earnings up to €25,760, while the higher rate of USC applied to earnings above that level up to €70,044 will come down 0.5 per cent to four per cent.

Cliff Taylor, our economics svengali, estimates that the tax changes will be worth around €830 per year to a single person earning €55,000.

Welfare recipients and pensioners

There will be an across-the-board permanent increase to weekly welfare and pension payments of €12. This will be supplemented by the normal Christmas Bonus, and also a January Bonus payment, as well as a range of lump sum payments, including:

- €200 for the Living Alone Allowance

- €400 for the Carers’ Support Grant

- €400 for the Disability Support Grant

- €400 for the Working Family Payment

- €300 for the Fuel Allowance payment

- €100 Qualified Child Bonus

Families and Children

The Government is promising a further 25 per cent reduction in the cost of childcare, but this will not kick in until September of 2024. Meanwhile, there will be a double child benefit payment of €280 per child, which will be paid before Christmas.

Free school books will be introduced at junior cycle in secondary school, benefitting 770,000 children. Families with an income of less than €100,000 will see college fees for undergraduates halved from €3,000 to €1,500 this year and all other families will see undergraduate fulltime student fees cut by €1,000.

Mortgage Holders

A once-off measure will be targeted at homeowners who have seen their payments increase sharply amid interest rate hikes designed to stave off inflation. It will be for principle private residences only - ie, not rental properties - and there must be an outstanding mortgage balance of between €80,000 and €500,000 on December 31st, 2022.

The scheme will give 20 per cent tax relief on the increased amount of interest paid in 2022 compared to the calendar year 2023, capped at €1,250 per property, with approximately 160,000 people standing to benefit.

Landlords and Renters

The rental tax credit is to be increased from €500 to €750.

Landlords will benefit from a tax break worth between €600 and €1,000, rising every year they stay in the market up to 2027. In the first year, €3,000 of income will be taxed at the standard 20 per cent rate rather than the higher rate (meaning €600 extra to the landlord), increasing to €4,000 in 2025 (a benefit of €800 in their pocket) and €5,000 for the subsequent two years (translating to the full €1,000).

The vacant property tax will be increased from three to five times the rate of Local Property Tax.

Energy credits

There will be three energy credits of €150 each, paid to households this winter.

Businesses, workers and farmers

There will be a €250 million package for small and medium firms designed to help with the costs of doing business. It is intended to be less cumbersome than previous schemes designed to moderate the impact of high energy costs, and it is expected businesses will receive a once-off grant worth up to 50 per cent of their rates.

A tax break for angel investors is also expected. A reduced Capital Gains Tax (CGT) rate of 10 per cent on gains arising from the disposal of qualifying assets was introduced in 2015 - eligibility for this is expected to be broadened so that angel investors, typically high net worth individuals, can benefit from reduced CGT. An increase in employers PRSI scheduled for January will be delayed by either six or nine months.

The minimum wage will go up in January to €12.70.

There will be over €100 million in support for Beef and Sheep sectors and €9 million more for tillage farmers, alongside higher rates of grants for new tanks for those importing slurry - designed to offset the impact of the ending of the nitrates derogation.

Health

The most fraught aspect of pre-budget negotiations was tackling the expected €1 billion-plus overspend in the health budget. A terse statement issued on Monday night said the health budget had been agreed, and that the allocation will be focused on dealing with high inflation and patient demand. That suggests there may be limited room for new measures, such as expanding access to free contraception or State-funded IVF.

Public Transport

The 20 per cent cut to public transport fares for adults will be extended for another year, while the qualifying age for half-price fares on public transport will be increased to include 24- and 25-year-olds. When added to the 20 per cent fare cut for adults, it means a 60 per cent fare cut for all people aged 19-25.

Climate and long-term investment

The Government will take the wraps off a €3 billion “war chest” to invest in climate and nature restoration projects to 2030, which will be in addition to funding already earmarked for climate and nature in the National Development Plan. The fund will be used for projects in the Government’s climate action plan, including retrofitting, district heating, supports for farmers and decarbonisation of business.

Michael McGrath will also set up a savings and investment fund with billions of euros in windfall corporation tax revenues.

Policing and Justice

There will be funding for between 800 and 1,000 new Garda trainees and a 25 per cent increase in the Garda overtime budget to help address criminal justice complaints. The training allowance for gardaí will rise to €305 from €184 per week, applying from budget day on with payments coming on January 1st and backdated to today. There will be funding for the first Garda reserve recruitment campaign since 2017 and €12 million for tackling Domestic, Sexual and Gender Based Violence. €9 million will be made available for increases in criminal legal aid fees of 10 per cent in 2024.

These main points will be updated as the budget is announced.