Social welfare rates raised by €12 a week in budget, with one-offs for electricity and fuel

Core social welfare rates are to increase by €12 a week, bringing most to €232 a week, in Budget 2024.

As widely anticipated, the social protection package will comprise a mix of one-off lump-sums and credits, as well increases in other payments.

Three energy credits per household of €150 between will be paid between the end of this year and April 2024.

Recipients of fuel allowance will get a €300 lump sum, while those in receipt of the living alone allowance will get an additional €200 lump sum. Weekly social welfare payment recipients will receive a once-off double week payment in January and the Christmas bonus to be paid in early December.

There will be a one-off payment of €400 before Christmas to recipients of the carers support grant, disability allowance, blind pension, invalidity pension or the domiciliary care allowance. There will also be €400 lump sum payment to recipients of working family payment later this year.

Focusing on children, there will be double payment of the €140 monthly child benefit in respect of all qualifying children before Christmas and a double payment of foster carers allowance also this year.

Child poverty will be targeted with permanent increase the qualified child payment – which is paid in respect of children dependent on adults in receipt of core social welfare payments – by €4, to €46 a week for under 12s and €54 for over 12s.

The hot school meal programme will be extended to a further 900 primary schools from April next year.

The monthly rate of the domiciliary care allowance will increase by €10, and child benefit will be paid in respect of all 18 year-olds still in full-time education. This had been paid in respect of children only the until 18th birthday, even if they were still in school.

The income threshold for the working family payment is to increase by €54 a week.