Tornadoes kill four people in Oklahoma

Dozens of reported tornadoes have wreaked havoc in the US’s midwest since Friday. Photograph: Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP

Tornadoes that tore through Oklahoma and flattened buildings across one rural town killed at least four people, the US state’s governor, Kevin Stitt, has said.

Nearly 30,000 people remained without power after tornadoes began late on Saturday night and left a wide trail of destruction.

The damage was extensive in Sulphur, a town of about 5,000 people, where some downtown buildings were reduced to rubble and roofs were sheared off houses across a 15-block radius.

Mr Stitt said about 30 people were injured in Sulphur.

Dozens of reported tornadoes have wreaked havoc in the US’s midwest since Friday, with flood watches and warnings in effect on Sunday for several states. - AP