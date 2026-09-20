US

Person shot during confrontation with Ice agents in Texas

Incident occurred in part of Austin home to many Latino residents

Texas state troopers at the scene where one person is believed to have been shot during a confrontation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Austin, Texas. Photograph: Lauren McGaughy/The New York Times
Texas state troopers at the scene where one person is believed to have been shot during a confrontation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Austin, Texas. Photograph: Lauren McGaughy/The New York Times
Sun Sept 20 2026 - 23:492 MIN READ

One person was injured with a gunshot wound in Austin, Texas, during a confrontation Sunday morning with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) agents, local authorities said.

State, local and federal law enforcement officers were investigating the episode Sunday under a highway overpass in northwest Austin, where a blue Toyota Corolla was pulled to the side of the road. Yellow police tape and state police vehicles blocked access to the scene. The area is home to many Latino residents.

The person was in stable condition at a local hospital. It is unclear if they were the target of an immigration operation. Officials with Ice did not immediately return a request for comment.

“The horror has come to our city: ICE has shot a person in Austin this morning,” Rep Greg Casar, D-Texas, said in a statement. “I am demanding a full, independent investigation, immediate release of the body camera footage, and accountability for any ICE officer who broke the law.”

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This is the second Texas Ice shooting in recent months as US president Donald Trump renews a deportation effort that slowed after two civilians were shot and killed during an immigration operation in Minneapolis in January.

In July, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot in the abdomen by an Ice agent in Houston while on his way to work at a construction site with three other men. Araujo, a father, a husband and business owner who had moved to the United States 35 years ago from Mexico died at a hospital.

Federal officials later said that Araujo had not been the operation’s intended target.

Less than a week after Araujo’s death, Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, a 25-year-old Colombian immigrant, was shot and killed by an Ice agent while he headed to work in Biddeford, Maine. Neither the Department of Homeland Security nor Ice has said publicly whether he was the target of an enforcement operation.

More than 20 people have been shot by federal immigration agents since Trump took office in January 2025. Six people, including three US citizens, have been killed in those shootings, nearly all of which involved officers firing at people in vehicles.

Months before the fatal shootings of US citizens in Minneapolis, a 23-year-old American man named Ruben Ray Martinez was shot and killed by an ICE officer in South Padre Island, Texas. – New York Times

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