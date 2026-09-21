Crime & Law

Three men arrested in burglary and car theft investigation in Tallaght

The arrests were made on Saturday by gardaí from the Tallaght Community Engagement and the Serious Crime Unit

While on active patrol in the Cloonmore Park area, gardaí saw a man leaving a vehicle and running away. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
While on active patrol in the Cloonmore Park area, gardaí saw a man leaving a vehicle and running away. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
James Cox
Mon Sept 21 2026 - 09:201 MIN READ

Gardaí have arrested three men as part of ongoing investigations into burglary, car theft and “associated crimes” in the Tallaght area.

The arrests were made on Saturday by gardaí from the Tallaght Community Engagement and the Serious Crime Unit.

While on active patrol in the Cloonmore Park area, gardaí saw a man leaving a vehicle and running away. The recovered vehicle had been reported stolen following a recent burglary in the area.

The man, aged in his 40s, was caught and arrested in connection with the investigation.

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He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station within the Dublin region.

Gardaí arrested two more men, aged in their 20s and 40s. Both were also detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Dublin region.

All three men have been charged with a number of offences and are scheduled to appear before Tallaght District Court on Monday.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

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