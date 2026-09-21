Trump says 250ft arch to be ‘military complex’ with drones and snipers

US president Donald Trump is planning more than $1bn (€870m) worth of redevelopment projects in Washington, including the divisive arch. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Donald Trump said he plans to convert his proposed triumphal arch in Washington into a “top-grade military complex” featuring snipers, drones and ammunition storage.

“There will be no facility like this anywhere in the World,” the US president posted on Truth Social on Sunday.

Trump wants to build a 250ft-high arch in the grassy middle of the busy Memorial Circle, which sits between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington Cemetery.

“At the strong request of the United States Military, and for National Security purposes, I have agreed to convert the magnificent Triumphal Arch ... into a top-grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch, to house, store, and have the rapid ability to use large numbers of drones, plus Snipers, on both the roof and plaza areas, and additionally have and hold large quantities of sniper ammunition in storage,” said Trump in the post.

Three Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian have sued to block its construction. They argue that the edifice would ruin the view between the two memorials, which symbolise unification of the country after the civil war, and that Congress has not authorised spending for it.

Interior secretary Doug Burgum announced on September 3rd that excavation work would begin. Public Citizen, which is representing the plaintiffs, filed a temporary restraining order. US district judge Tanya Chutkan then ordered the government to provide the court with 48 hours’ notice before engaging further.

“The President’s belated efforts to manufacture a national security justification for this project do nothing to cure its fundamental illegality,” Nick Sansone, an attorney at Public Citizen, wrote to the Financial Times. “Congress has not authorised the arch and unless and until Congress does so, the project should not be permitted to move forward.”

The Cultural Landscape Foundation said they had asked the National Park Service (NPS) to explain how the revised design would affect traffic circulation and public access, and whether a security perimeter would need to be erected.

The White House and NPS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump is planning more than $1 billion (€870 million) worth of redevelopment projects in Washington, including the new White House ballroom, renovations to the Kennedy Center, National Garden of American Heroes and Reflecting Pool, and the new arch. The Trump administration has also relied on national security arguments to advance the construction of the ballroom.

Trump’s projects have led to a backlash in Washington. Thousands of people protested this weekend at the Kennedy Center after Trump threatened to tear it down.

Washington residents have also protested against the arch. On June 4th, the National Capital Planning Commission, the federal design and construction review panel, held a meeting where the public could give their views. The vast majority of the 1,696 written comments were negative.

Dozens showed up to express their opposition in person and chant outside the nondescript office building with a cardboard cut-out of Trump with a cartoon bubble: “I’m stealing from YOU!”

The commission, which is stacked with Trump loyalists, has not yet given its final approval.

– Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026